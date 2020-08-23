Linda was born to Estelle Scott Johnson and Arthur Johnson on August 30, 1937, in Oklahoma City, OK. She grew up in Uvalde, TX. Linda was a lifelong learner with a keen intellect and a wide range of interests. She graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing in Galveston, TX, and worked as an RN for 45 years, the last 30 of which were spent as an ER nurse. She attended Tulane University and the University of New Mexico in the early 1960s while continuing to work as a nurse. She moved to Colorado in 1965, and subsequently received a BA in English from Colorado State University and an MA in English from the University of Colorado. She enrolled in the PhD program at CU, and was an English instructor there for three years. She published numerous stories, articles, and poems during the course of her life. Linda retired in 2002. She was a longtime resident of Boulder. During her retirement, Linda spent winters at Rincon West in Tucson where she was active in their amateur theater productions, both as an actor and behind the scenes. She was also active as a volunteer during her retirement, working in wildlife rehabilitation, as a volunteer naturalist at Saguaro National Park in Tucson, and in reading radio news for the blind in Boulder. During her summers in Boulder, Linda enjoyed plays at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Saturdays at the Farmers Market, concerts at Chautauqua, hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, and walking her dogs, Rio being the latest, on Boulder Creek Trail. Linda traveled widely in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, the British Isles, Continental Europe, and Egypt. Her adventurous spirit led her to become a licensed pilot. Linda was married to William Cowan from 1958 to 1977. She was married to Dr. Jack Crouch from 1978 until his death in 2003. Linda suffered a major stroke on November 21, 2018. She died on August 19, 2020, at Centre Avenue Health and Rehab facility in Fort Collins, where she was cared for by an amazing staff from December 2018 until her death. Her stepchildren, Shanne Hilleman and Bill Cowan, were able to be at Linda's bedside during the last days of her life. Linda was predeceased by her stepson, Stephen Crouch, of Parker. She is survived by stepdaughter Shanne Crouch Hilleman, Fort Collins, and stepsons Michael Crouch (Linda Shirley Crouch), Denver, and Dr. William Cowan (Edward Tully), Beaumont, TX. Surviving grandchildren are Anne Marie Salem, Salina, KS; Bryan Crouch (Julie Kirwan), Clonegal, Ireland; Kellen Kurtz (Kimbal Kurtz), Denver, Mallory Crouch, Denver, and three great-grandchildren, Judah, Severin, and Autumn Kurtz. A memorial service may be held at a future date. At her direction, her body will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Saguaro National Park in Tucson, or to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com .

