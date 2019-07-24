|
Linda Ray (Hance) Karagas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by family and those that loved her dearly. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that the love of her life, Jim Karagas, was waiting to welcome her into the gates of heaven as he preceded her in death in June 2018. Linda was born on February 13, 1941 in Dimmitt, Texas to Beral and Raymond Hance. Linda was the middle of three children. She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Beth & Jack Hodges of Amarillo and by her brother and his wife, Kent & Susie Hance of Austin. Linda is also survived by her daughters and their families, Tracey and Duane Bunce of San Antonio, Paige and Jeff Bales of Dallas, her step daughter, Demi Karagas of Copenhagen, Denmark. Linda's pride and joy were her five grandchildren, Zenos Karagas of Copenhagen and husband Knut Abrahamsen, Gabriella (Gabi) Fialla of Copenhagen, Marissa Bunce of Atlanta, Georgia, Christa Bunce of Dallas, Texas and Liv Karagas of Copenhagen. Linda was also thrilled with the arrival of her first great grandchild, Ellie Karagas, in January of 2019. Linda had many nieces, nephews and cousins who will also miss her greatly and she was the relative who always remembered their birthdays with a special card or phone call. Linda grew up in the small west Texas town of Dimmitt and loved to refer back to her West Texas roots. Linda was very proud of growing up in the Bible belt of Texas and her Christian faith was very important to her and her life. Linda was also very involved in her small town of Dimmitt and her talents stretched from being crowned Homecoming Queen to playing the tuba in the high school band. Linda ventured next to Texas Tech University in Lubbock where she met her future husband and the father of her two daughters. From there Linda moved to the big city of Dallas where she would ultimately raise her two girls. Linda worked in Dallas as a model for the Kim Dawson modeling agency and then went on to a career as a children's clothing buyer for several clothing stores in Dallas. Linda liked to refer to her and the girls during this time as the "three musketeers". In the early 1980's Linda moved to Denver, Colorado where she continued her career as a clothing buyer. During a lunch break on an average work day at a restaurant known as My Brother's Bar, Linda would ultimately meet the man that she would call "the love of her life", Jim Karagas, founder and owner of the restaurant. Jim and Linda would later marry on August 15, 1987. Linda and Jim spent over 30 years together and loved spending time with each other in their community, time with family and friends, time traveling the world, and special times in the mountains snow skiing and relaxing at their mountain house near Winter Park. Linda and Jim both believed in giving back to their community and spent many years donating their time and efforts to many different organizations, both individually and through My Brother's Bar. Linda gave selflessly of her time and raised funds and served on the boards of the YWCA, Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence, Day of Caring, Blue Sky Bridge, Miss Colorado Association, Optimist Club and the Boulder Community Hospital. Linda was a 25 year breast cancer survivor and was therefore very proud to also donate her time and efforts to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Linda's volunteer efforts were most recently recognized by a sculpture donated in her honor by her brother, Kent Hance, and erected in May of 2019 at the BCH Della Cava Family Medical Pavilion. Linda was also very proud of the Angel statue that she and Jim and other friends donated to watch over the women at BCH who were battling breast cancer and other diseases. Linda was so honored that her efforts in volunteerism were recognized recently by receiving the President Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama. Linda will be greatly missed for her philanthropic efforts, but mostly for her lively personality, quick wit and as a woman who loved her friends and family deeply. Linda Ray Hance Karagas....it was a life well lived and we know God and Jim welcomed you with open arms!. Private family burial will take place on Monday, July 29th.,10:30 A.M. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S Sheridan Blvd., Denver. Reception to follow, Monday, July 29th., 2:00 P.M. at The Academy, 970 Aurora Avenue, Boulder, CO. Contributions: Safehouse at https: //www. safehousealliance.org/ or to Susan G. Komen/Colorado at https://komencolorado.org/. To send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 24, 2019