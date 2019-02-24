|
Linda "Lee" Talbert, longtime resident of Boulder, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 13, 2019. She was born in West Virginia, but largely grew up in Arvada, Colorado with her parents and older sister Michael Sue. She attained her BA in Philosophy at Colorado State University, her MA in Humanities at Arizona State University, and her doctoral degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Southern California. As a professor, she taught courses in philosophy, literature, and women's studies. Her publishing credentials include numerous scholarly articles and "The Courtesan's Daughter", Publish America, July 2007. Her deep passion and love for literature, the divine feminine, and writing, flowed throughout her work, both commercial and creative. Lee's books cover a wide variety of time periods and subject matters, from Lee's roots in West Virginia, "Sapphire and Sassafras", to the 1800 Vampire Realms of "Immortal Desire", to 2324 futuristic science fiction of "Pavilion of Oracles". These are to name a few favorites of Lee's literary creations. Aside from writing, teaching, reading and the fine arts, Lee loved animals, especially her cats, and she also greatly enjoyed the culinary arts. Lee was also widely admired for her sharp wit, fierce independence and passion for social justice. Lee is preceded in death by her parents, Leon Denford Talbert and Irene Sandy Talbert. She is survived by her sister Michael Sue Lyman, her nephew Scott Hoerner (Natalie), her niece Julie Howell (Harper) and grandnephew Harry. Lee will be greatly missed by all who knew her! The family requests that all donations be sent to the Boulder Library Foundation.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 24, 2019