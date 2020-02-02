|
Lindsey McMahon Jr., 80, of Boulder, CO and formally of Naples, FL, Brighton, MI and Louisville, KY passed away on January 23, 2020 in Longmont, CO. Lindsey was born on July 15, 1939 in Paducah, KY to Lindsey and Drusilla McMahon. Lindsey graduated from Western Kentucky University and worked for Ford Motor Company in Michigan and was a realtor with Berkshire-Hathaway in Florida. He was a member of the Florida Board of Realtors. Lindsey was honorable discharged from the United States Air Force after four years of service. Lindsey is survived by his daughters, Missy (Patrick) Dolan and Marcia McMahon; siblings, Fred (Anne) McMahon; grandchildren, Brennan Dolan, Bryce Dolan, Abby Dolan, Justis Simmons and Zamani Simmons and his dear friend Katelyn Linstrom who helped him the past six months. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Tim McMahon and Anne McMahon Morgan. There will be a private family service and a memorial service in Naples, FL later. Charitable contributions may be made to Sunshine Kids Foundation, 5137 Castello Drive, Suite 1, Naples, FL 34103. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 2, 2020