Lisa Anne Shearer Cooper was born July 7th, 1962, the youngest child of Carl and Anne (Theisen) Shearer, and passed away peacefully at home on August 8th, 2019 after a year-long battle with lymphoma. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Matt; and her sister, Tery. She is survived by her husband, Chris; and children, Andrew and Laura. A web site has been created with a biography and condolences at https://tinyurl.com/LisaShearerCooper
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 1, 2019