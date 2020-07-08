Lola Lavera Sprague Pike left us on June 23, 2020 to go to her heavenly home to be with her precious husband Julian, and other friends and family who have gone before. She was born September 6, 1931. Daughter, sister, cousin, auntie, wife, sister-in-law, teacher, mother, missionary, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend to many, Lola was happiest when surrounded by family members at her dining table, looking for a bargain in any store, or attending Sunday services at Boulder's First Presbyterian Church. Lola found solace and liberation in the teachings of Jesus Christ as a child, her beliefs shared and supported by her best friend Dee Anderson Wanvig and other Anderson family members. The youngest of three surviving children, Lola spent her first eight years in Minot, ND. The Sprague family moved to Oregon in 1939. When her eldest niece was born, 13 years younger, Lola became the head of the welcoming committee. Lola loved and adored all her nieces and nephews. As one great-niece said, "Lola's generous spirit will continue to live on in each of us who were blessed to know her." Always a reader, Lola was the only person in her family to finish high school. She graduated from Portland's Cascade College in 1951. Lola won the heart of the son of the president of Cascade College, Julian McKendree Pike. They married right after her graduation. Lola earned a Master of Education degree while helping to support Julian through graduate school and his Ph.D. program. She taught school in Oregon and Kentucky, where she and Julian adopted Ken, Julie, and Keith. The Pikes moved to Boulder, CO in 1965 when Julian took a job as a physicist for the National Center for Atmospheric Research, and worked there until his retirement. Lola and Julian traveled to Kenya in 1985 as missionaries. Upon their return, Lola and Julian spent many summers as fire lookouts on Table Rock Lookout in the Oregon National Forest. During much of Julian's retirement, the two lived in Waxhaw, NC, where they volunteered at JAARs (Jungle Aviation and Radio Services) to assist with around-the-world Bible translation efforts. The couple remained inseparable for nearly 66 years, until Julian's passing in early 2017. Lola always called Portland home, returning often to lavish love and attention on her sisters, mother, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Eventually becoming the family matriarch. Lola was predeceased by her father Clair Sprague, mother Evelyn Chase Sprague Baity, sisters Dolores Sprague Spor and Chrystal Sprague Carver, and brother Clair, Jr. Survivors include children Ken Pike, Keith Pike (Maureen Brennan), and Julie Pike Powell (Rodney), and grandchildren Thomas Powell (Emily), Kayla Powell, Alexis Powell, and Sophie Pike. Also brother-in-law Vic Pike (Zola), and nieces and nephews Sharon Wood Wortman, Billie Smoak Harris, Phillip Carver, Di Carver, Candie Sparks, Charles Carver, Patty Brice, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. Heritage Funeral services has an online memorial posted at: www.heritagefuneral cremation.com/obituary/ Lola-Pike

