|
|
Loretta Polite Bourland, beloved wife, mother and Nana, 84, went home to Heaven to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 following a life well lived. Loretta was born November 6, 1934 to Richard Polite and Lois Hill Polite in Okmulgee, OK, but made her home in Tulsa for many years where she graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1953. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Joe R. Bourland. Loretta attended the University of Oklahoma until she and Joe were married on January 21, 1955. In 1959, they made their way to Boulder, Colorado, which became home for Loretta until her death. Loretta was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Boulder, where she served as a Deacon and was active in women's Bible study. For the past several years she has continued to be active as a member of Ascent Community Church. She was an avid supporter of CU, active in the Buffalo Belles for a number of years. But Loretta's most treasured role was that of wife to Joe, mother to Jeff and Cara, and Nana to her "jewels". Loretta is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joe R. Bourland, her children, Jeffrey Brooks Bourland (and his wife, Dana) of Wichita, Kansas, and Cara Lynn Bechter (and her husband, Don) of Denver, Colorado, her grandchildren, Brooks Bourland (and his wife, Jennifer) of San Antonio, TX, Connor Bourland (and his wife, Bethany) of Dallas, TX, Callan Bechter of Atlanta, GA, Colin Bourland (and his wife, Adrianna) of Atlanta, GA; Ben Bechter of Denver, CO and Riley Bechter of Denver, CO, and her sister, Donna Polite Gantt of Tulsa, OK. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Marilyn Biery and Phyllis Cadion, and her brother Richard Polite, Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Loretta's memory to Ascent Community Church, 550 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, CO 80027. A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 2:30 PM at Ascent Community Church, 550 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, CO, with a reception where family will be present to greet friends immediately following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Crist Mortuary Mortuary.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 14, 2019