|
|
Lorraine Crowdy Baynton, 100, passed away of natural causes at her home in Loveland on Saturday, June 15. The daughter of Charles Thomas Crowdy, M.D. and Hilda Tessier Crowdy, she was born on January 31,1919 in Montreal, Quebec. Lorraine graduated from McGill University in 1941 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Harold Wilbert Baynton on June 25, 1947 in Montreal. They met during World War II when she was recruited to work for the Meteorological Department of the Government of Canada at Dorval Airport in Montreal, where Harold was assigned. Lorraine was employed there for five year as a decoder and map plotter. Harold passed away on April 1, 2005 shortly before their 58th wedding anniversary. In 1965, Lorraine moved with her family to Boulder, where she resided for 56 years. She was an active member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, volunteering in the kitchen and as an assistant to the church treasurer. For 48 years she contributed at Boulder Community Hospital as a pink lady and a knitter of baby hats and booties for newborns. In 2005, Lorraine was recognized as the BCH volunteer of the year. She enjoyed her family and friends, travel, playing bridge, knitting, participating in her conversational French group and following thoroughbred horse racing. She is survived by a son, Charles Baynton M.D. and daughter-in-law, Amanda Anne Baynton of Roseville, Minnesota, a daughter, Janet Baynton of Loveland Colorado, four grandchildren Amy, Eric and Adam Sarno and Michael Baynton (Stacy Brooks) and many Canadian nieces and nephews from the Barrett-Lennard and Shilton families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, their daughter, Ann Baynton, sisters, Betty Crowdy Barrett-Lennard, Barbara Crowdy Lort and brother, Charles Crowdy, a World War II pilot who was killed in 1944 at age 22. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, July 20th at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Contributions may be made to Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence or to Attention Homes.
Published in The Daily Camera from June 22 to June 23, 2019