Lorraine Zamora
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine was married to John Charles Zamora. They were married for 56 years. Lorraine is survived by her husband John, her three children John, DeAnn, and Jennifer, and her seven grandchildren John, Victor, Esjay, Dalton, Noel, Cade, and Jaden. Lorraine will be missed by her loving family, friends, and also by those whose lives were made better from knowing such a kind, loving, funny, generous, and, inspiring, woman. She will forever be in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved