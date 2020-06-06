Lorraine was married to John Charles Zamora. They were married for 56 years. Lorraine is survived by her husband John, her three children John, DeAnn, and Jennifer, and her seven grandchildren John, Victor, Esjay, Dalton, Noel, Cade, and Jaden. Lorraine will be missed by her loving family, friends, and also by those whose lives were made better from knowing such a kind, loving, funny, generous, and, inspiring, woman. She will forever be in our hearts.

