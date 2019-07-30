|
Louis Naumann unexpected passed away on July 9, 2019 as the result of complications suffered from gall bladder surgery. Louis grew up in the north shore Chicago suburb of Deerfield. After graduating from Deerfield High School, Louis worked as a mechanist in the local auto parts store. During the Deerfield years, Louis enjoyed building fast cars, and visiting Wisconsin with his friends for boating and snowmobiling. Louis moved in Boulder in 1982 where he continued to work as a mechanist and later in the print-ink business. He soon found his entrepreneurial side by starting his own sign-printing business, followed by his own locksmith business. While living in Boulder, Louis met Kristen Shaw - his loving partner of more than 20 years. Louis and Kristen relished their mountain life in Coal Creek Canyon where they had many friends in that community. Louis enjoyed home projects, his Corvette, and attending classic car shows and various automotive events in the area. Louis was preceded in death by Kristen Shaw and by his father, Thomas Naumann Sr. He is survived in death by his mother, Katherine Naumann ; and by his brother, Thomas Naumann Jr.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 30, 2019