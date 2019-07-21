|
|
Louis Naumann unexpectedly passed away on July 9, 2019 as the result of complications suffered from Gall Bladder surgery. Louis grew up in the north shore Chicago suburb of Deerfield. After graduating from Deerfield Highschool, Louis worked as a machinist in the local auto parts store. During the Deerfield years, Louis enjoyed building fast cars, visiting Wisconsin with his friends and family, and snowmobiling. Louis moved to Boulder in 1982 where he continued to work as a machinist and, later, in the print-ink business, followed by his own locksmith business. While living in Boulder, Louis met Kristen Shaw - his loving partner of more than 20 years. Louis and Kristen relished their mountain life in Coal Creek Canyon where they had many friends in the community. Louis enjoyed home projects, his Corvette, and attending classic cars shows and various automotive events in the area. Louis is preceded in death by Kristen Shaw and by his father, Thomas Naumann Sr. He is survived by his mother, Katherine Naumann, and his brother, Thomas Naumann Jr.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 21, 2019