Shanti (sanskrit): peace, rest and tranquility Louise was born and grew up on her father's fox farm just outside Pough- keepsie, NY. She was the only child of Gertrude Chapel Evans and Louis Evans. Always independent, Louise became a vegetarian at an early age although doctors warned her that she "would be dead of pernicious anemia within a year". She soon decided to never wear leather or any other product derived from a dead animal. This decision to honor all forms of life never changed. She attended Northfield School for Girls and then graduated from Vassar College with a degree in Astronomy. She received a Masters degree in education from Columbia. During these years she worked part time in President Roosevelt's Library in Hyde Park, New York and became acquainted with Eleanor Roosevelt. She was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study in India. There she met N. Bhadriah who was setting up adult literacy programs for the UN. Both worked with the UN in Indonesia where they were married in 1963 and for the next ten years they were on UN assignment in Iran and Kenya. Their daughter was born during this time. Her husband thought the name Shanti was a better fit than Louise and for the rest of her life her friends and family knew her only as Shanti. Upon retirement they returned to Mysore, India. Years later Shanti came to Boulder to visit her daughter and son-in-law who were attending graduate school at CU. Later, after her husband's death, she returned and settled in the hills above Boulder. Living in her small mountain cabin, she cut her own firewood and lived closely with nature; birds and animals (especially bears) were her friends. Shanti found a spiritual home in Tibetan Buddhism. She did many month- long solitary retreats during which she meditated and studied books on Buddhism. While in her mountain home she welcomed Buddhist monks, friends and neighbors to share her wonderful Indian cooking and good conversation. She returned several winters to the home she still owned in Mysore, India to be near her Indian relatives and to visit the Drepung Gomang Monastery to study under her Buddhist teacher. She was fascinated by other cultures and loved music; especially Beethoven and opera. Books were her "friends" and her curiosity of science and the world around her kept her listening, learning, reading and thinking well into her eighties. She was proud that she had climbed some of Colorado's high peaks and that in her 60's she had trekked to a remote Buddhist nunnery at 16,000 feet in the Indian Himalayas After returning from her last trip to India in 2017 Shanti moved to Denver to "The Gardens of St. Elizabeth", a retirement and assisted living home, and eventually to "The Well House" an assisted living home. She found a warm and caring staff at both homes. The Tibetan New Year was celebrated through Tuesday February 5 and the Tibetan Teacher and a visiting Lama included Shanti in their prayers at their Westminster Buddhist Center. More than a thousand monks at the Monastery in India have been saying prayers for Shanti. A Celebration of Shanti's life will be held in Boulder in March. Donations in Shanti's memory may be sent to: FOTSI (Friends of Tibetan Settlements in India) C/O Chela Kunasz 3115 Skylark Way Boulder, CO 80303 Or to: Seva Foundation (an eye charity) 1786 Fifth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 10, 2019