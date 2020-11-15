1/1
Luan C. Jesch
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luan C. Foster/Jesch passed away November 11, 2020 at Juniper Village "memory care facility" in Louisville, CO where she had been a resident for four years. Born in Benkelman, NE on March 11, 1933. She attended McCook Junior College and graduated with an A.A. degree in business (1952). She worked at a bank in Stratton, NE until 1954 when she met her husband Ramon Jesch. They were married June 28, 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stratton. The marriage flourished for 66 years and graced the planet with Eight children (Carla & Stefan Schlecht, Norman & Lorraine Jesch, Teresa & Kleber Hadsell, Mona & Vincent Ferrera, David/Francis & Mary Jesch, Lynda & Michael Schuller, Stephen & Shanna Jesch, Christopher & Susanne Jesch), 14 Grand Children (Jessica & Lyall Stannard, Matthew Hadsell, Michelle & Rory Sweeny, Josh & Natalie Hadsell, Anthony & Danielle Ferrera, Rachael & Andy Austreng, Curtis Newland, Kathryn Schuller, Cassandra & Ben Widener, Emma Jesch, Elizabeth Jesch, Isabella Jesch, Cole Jesch, and Peter Jesch) and 12 Great Grandchildren. She moved to Boulder, CO in August 1956 with her husband Ramon. Luan concentrated on homemaking. She had many other talents, including sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting in addition to ample involvement with grand and great grandchildren. She has been an avid member of Buffalo Belles, Serra International, St. Louis Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society, coffee and bridge groups and an avid Rosary maker. She enjoyed the outdoors and travelled with Ramon in their Recreation Vehicle in camping spots in Colorado, Canada and Alaska. She also travelled with Ramon on business trips in the US and Europe. Funeral Services will be held Thursday and Friday November 19 & 20, 2020 with open casket viewing Thursday evening from 5 to 7 pm and Rosary service at 6 pm at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville and Funeral Mass at 10 am St. Louis Catholic Church which can accommodate about 50 people which includes immediate family and invited friends. Interment will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Juniper Village, Elevations Hospice 1078 South 88th St. Louisville, CO or the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved