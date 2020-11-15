Luan C. Foster/Jesch passed away November 11, 2020 at Juniper Village "memory care facility" in Louisville, CO where she had been a resident for four years. Born in Benkelman, NE on March 11, 1933. She attended McCook Junior College and graduated with an A.A. degree in business (1952). She worked at a bank in Stratton, NE until 1954 when she met her husband Ramon Jesch. They were married June 28, 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stratton. The marriage flourished for 66 years and graced the planet with Eight children (Carla & Stefan Schlecht, Norman & Lorraine Jesch, Teresa & Kleber Hadsell, Mona & Vincent Ferrera, David/Francis & Mary Jesch, Lynda & Michael Schuller, Stephen & Shanna Jesch, Christopher & Susanne Jesch), 14 Grand Children (Jessica & Lyall Stannard, Matthew Hadsell, Michelle & Rory Sweeny, Josh & Natalie Hadsell, Anthony & Danielle Ferrera, Rachael & Andy Austreng, Curtis Newland, Kathryn Schuller, Cassandra & Ben Widener, Emma Jesch, Elizabeth Jesch, Isabella Jesch, Cole Jesch, and Peter Jesch) and 12 Great Grandchildren. She moved to Boulder, CO in August 1956 with her husband Ramon. Luan concentrated on homemaking. She had many other talents, including sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting in addition to ample involvement with grand and great grandchildren. She has been an avid member of Buffalo Belles, Serra International, St. Louis Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society, coffee and bridge groups and an avid Rosary maker. She enjoyed the outdoors and travelled with Ramon in their Recreation Vehicle in camping spots in Colorado, Canada and Alaska. She also travelled with Ramon on business trips in the US and Europe. Funeral Services will be held Thursday and Friday November 19 & 20, 2020 with open casket viewing Thursday evening from 5 to 7 pm and Rosary service at 6 pm at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville and Funeral Mass at 10 am St. Louis Catholic Church which can accommodate about 50 people which includes immediate family and invited friends. Interment will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Juniper Village, Elevations Hospice 1078 South 88th St. Louisville, CO or the Alzheimer's Association
