Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Byrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Byrum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Byrum Obituary
Lucille Byrum was born in Detroit, MI. She married James C. Byrum in 1945. The couple moved to Boulder in 1952 to raise their family. They lived there until 1982, when they relocated to Longmont. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her four children: Luellen Byrum-Reed of Longmont, Jim Byrum of Lyons, Terry Williams of Broomfield, and Kit Byrum of Baltimore, MD as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will take place on July 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Longmont.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.