Lucille Rosansky Goldin of Balfour died in comfort, with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in her thoughts and her wellbeing in theirs, on September 4, 2020. She was one hundred years and eight months. Lucille was predeceased by her adoring husband Leon Goldin, with whom she was married for more than 70 years. Leon and Lucille came to Louisville in 2006 from Camarillo, California where they had lived for more than 25 years after moving from the Bronx, New York in 1979. Prior to retirement, Lucille had been the principal of PS 105 in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood of the Bronx. Leon enabled her career by doing most of the household tasks. Lucille graduated from Hunter High School in NYC and received her BA from Hunter College with a major in statistics and later earned an MA in education. Lucille will be fondly remembered by her daughters Judith (of Boulder) and Claudia (of Cambridge, MA) as a determined and energetic individual who was caring of others, particularly the disadvantaged children she taught. Her three grandchildren, Paula (Boulder) and her husband Marcus, Marc (of Yorba Linda, CA) and his wife Jamie, and Heather (of Scottsdale, AZ) will warmly recall her as an affectionate Nana who gave them unconditional love and an appreciation for their heritage and family. And her seven great-grandchildren (Jackson, Henry, and Charlie of Boulder; Ryan and Rosie of Scottsdale; and Audrina and Zachary of Yorba Linda) will miss their loving Nana. After they retired, Lucille and Leon performed in round- and square-dance events and cruised across multiple oceans and seas, all the while accumulating master points in bridge. Lucille played Mah-jongg, Scrabble, and almost any competitive game to the end of her long life (and very well, her opponents might add). Arrangements under the direction of Crist Mortuary, Boulder, CO.

