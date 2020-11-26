1/1
Lydia Brody
Lydia Brody, a Boulder artist, died on Nov. 14, 2020. She Was 75 years old. Lydia was born in Tel-Aviv, Israel, to parents who had fled Berlin Germany the year that Hitler came to power. Lydia studied at the Alliance Francaise in Tel-Aviv, and then the Bezalel School of Art in Jerusalem. She then went to Paris, France, and studied at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts. She started her career illustrating children's books and won a prize for illustration at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Gradually, she turned her attention to painting with oil pastels and became a painter of joyous scenes of nightlife, opera, and festivals. Her bright colors and extravagantly dressed people became her hallmark. She had exhibited all over the world. Her paintings were a manifestation of her joyous, beautiful person. She is survived by her husband, Edward Brody, of Boulder, Colorado, three children, Ethan Brody of Paris, France, Lara Barsacq, of Brussels, Belgium, and Maya Barsacq, of Barcelona, Spain, as well as three step-children, Rebecca Moolenburgh, of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Juliette Brody, of Brooklyn, New York, and Celia Roque, of Lyons, France. She touched so many people all over the world--the world is a far dimmer place without her. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 26, 2020.
