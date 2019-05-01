|
|
He "slipped the surly bonds of earth"... Jack Magee Lynn Baker was a celebrated athlete in his younger years and a beloved Boulder elementary school teacher during his long educational career. Lynn participated in track and basketball at Aurora High School and accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Colorado in 1962. Lynn was a standout basketball and track and field athlete while at CU and earned the distinction of being the only University of Colorado athlete to be recruited by a professional football team without ever playing in high school or college. After graduation, he played semi-professional basketball while training for the 1972 Summer Olympics in the decathlon. He won the AAU pentathlon but a subsequent injury prevented him from participating in the Summer Games. In 1971 Lynn married his most ardent fan, Cindy Maluy Baker, and began teaching physical education at Foothill Elementary where he was affectionately known as "Mr. B". During his illustrious career, he consistently emphasized good sportsmanship and the importance of having fun. He was also mentor, coach, and friend to his two sons Tyson, and Tieg. Both boys were involved in almost every seasonal sport and Lynn recorded all of their events, injecting comedic commentary as he filmed. Lynn and Cindy built an iconic retreat in North Boulder where they raised their sons and where they hosted weekly FAC's, volleyball tournaments and the infamous 5B's party. Lynn was always the perfect host in his vintage Hawaiian shirts and his favorite soul music blaring in the background. Every Friday during the summer Lynn could be seen mowing "Baker's Acre" on his trusty John Deere lawn mower, sporting a John Deere cap as the sun went down. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, Rose (Macholan) Baker, and Paul Baker; his sister, Janet Jo Accongio; and his beloved son, Tieg Logan Baker. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Tyson Lynn Paul Baker; sisters-in-laws, Trudy Kareus, Patty Christopher, Nancy (Paul) Prosence; granddaughter, Logan Hanson; and thirteen nephews and nieces. His loyal family and many friends stood by Lynn over the years as he braved the ravages of Parkinson 's disease. Their comfort was immeasurable and deeply felt. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: davisphinneyfoundation.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to Parkinson's research. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday May 5th, at 4:00 pm in the Byron R White room on the east side of Folsom Field. Lynn's family invites you to wear Hawaiian clothing as a salute to Lynn's second favorite place on earth, bested only by Bakers' Acre.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 1, 2019