Lynn Thygesen died on April 21, 2020 at Boulder Community Hospital, Boulder, CO at the age of 81. Lynn contracted Covid-19 while recovering from hip surgery in the hospital when she succumbed to the virus. She was born and raised in Downers Grove, Illinois. She was the oldest child of Edward "Babe" & Ruth Mrkvicka, and had two younger brothers Ned Mrkvicka of Marengo, IL and John Mrkvicka of Firestone (dec). Lynn attended Monmouth College in IL and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Lynn met her husband Cliff Thygesen in Downers Grove, Ill, and they were married at the University of Illinois, Champaign, in February, 1960. Lynn and Cliff were married for 60 years and lived in various communities including Warrenville, IL, Keokuk, IA, Ithaca, NY, before settling in Boulder, CO in 1973. Lynn worked at various jobs in Boulder including several years in marketing and sales at Concept Restaurants. In the 1980s, she opened her own restaurant in Gunbarrel called the Lookout Inn. Lynn is survived by her husband Clifford, 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, including son Kenneth Thygesen, his daughter, Danielle Thygesen, his daughter Haley Duberkke and her husband Josh, their children Emma, Hadley, and Josh, and son Richard Thygesen. Lynn is also survived by daughter Cheryl Wisott and her husband Randy, their 2 daughters Darby Tetmeyer and her husband Chad, and Devon Wisott, and son Brady Wisott. Lynn is also survived by daughter Jena Goshia and her husband Keith, their son Cliff Goshia, his daughter Hallie, and their daugther Keely Newton and her husband Joel. Lynn is also survived by son Steven Thygesen and his wife Carmen (Nikki), and their 3 sons Erik, Nicklas, and Tate. Lynn was a compassionate and kind mother, best friend and companion to her husband Cliff, and will be sorely and greatly missed by her family. Lynn was an animal lover, and in lieu of flowers and gifts, please send donations to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburg, Colorado.

