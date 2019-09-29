|
|
On Sept 23, a short time after his 102nd birthday, Lynn Wolfe died in the comfort of his home. He was born in Red Cloud, Nebraska on Sept 11, 1917 to Clyde and Eleanor Gilham Wolfe. He graduated, valedictorian from Red Cloud High School in 1935. He worked as an artist and paleontologist for the Nebraska State Museum while studying for a BFA degree, which was granted in 1941. In World War II he served for 2 1/2 years in Australia, New Britain and New Guinea as an intelligence officer with the Fifth Air Force. While on detached service with the 41st infantry he made a first wave landing under fire on the island of WAKDE off the coast of Dutch New Guinea. In 1944 he married Arlene Chambers in Lincoln, Nebraska. He spent the remainder of his military duty teaching photo intelligence at the at the Air Force Tactical Air Center in Orlando, Florida. In 1946 he came as a graduate fellow to the University of Colorado where he received a Master of Fine Arts degree. He studied painting under Max Beckmann and sculpture under Ozzip Zadkine in Paris. He taught at the University of Nebraska, Alaska and Hawaii and for 35 years in the Fine Arts Department at the University of Colorado including three years as department chairman. In 1967 he was honored to give the CU Research and Creative Work lecture and was designated as a "Notable Nebraskan" during the Nebraska Centennial. He was chosen as an Outstanding Educator of America, listed in Who's Who in American art and was included in the Directory of American Scholars. As a painter and sculptor, his work was exhibited in national and regional shows including the Metropolitan Museum in New York. His commissions include copper doors for the Danforth Chapel in Fort Collins, stained glass in the McPherson Chapel in Durango, Presbyterian Hospital in Denver, and St. Aidan's Episcopal in Boulder, and sculpture in St. John's Episcopal in Boulder. He served on the Board of Directors of the Colorado-Wyoming Association of Museums, the Boulder Art Center, The Colorado Chautauqua Association, and Historic Boulder. He was a member of the founding executive committee of PLAN Boulder. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene, two brothers, and four daughters. He is survived by his daughter, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned, and internment will be in the family plot in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 29, 2019