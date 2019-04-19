|
|
Maggie Alayne (Jahn) Johnson, daughter of Fred Jahn and the late Becky Jahn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6th at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. Maggie was born on July 7th, 1982 in Denver, and attended Douglass Elementary, Platt Middle and Centaurus High School. She was baptized and confirmed at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Boulder. She loved the outdoors, and was dedicated to her Colorado Rockies and Iowa Hawkeyes; most especially moved by the "Hawkeye" wave. Maggie was most happy and fulfilled when she was helping people, and made friends with everyone she met. Maggie leaves behind her daughter, Kayla McKay Johnson, who was her pride and joy. She is also survived by her father Fred Jahn Jr. of Boulder, sister Cassandra Jahn of Thornton, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who she loved dearly. Preceding her in death is her mother, Becky (Taylor) Jahn. Condolences and contributions can be in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634. To leave condolences for Maggie's family, www.adamsoncare.com Life Celebration Memorial will be held at 11 am, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue in Greeley.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 19, 2019