Marc Dámon Metz, 61, departed this life at his home of 36 years on the 500 block of Main Street, Louisville, Colorado on February 22, 2020. Marc was born in Kansas and left as soon as he possibly could after HS graduation. He hit the road to attend UC-San Diego to study mechanical engineering. Marc met his ex-wife, Patti (mother of two sons) and eventually settled in Boulder, 1981. He was extremely skilled with his hands and could take a piece of sheet metal and turn it into anything his beautiful mind desired. This lead to a career as an HVAC Specialist. Pride and integrity was always carried throughout his work. Buying his house on Main Street in Louisville in 1984, he knew this would be his final destination. Marc was the most passionate person; whether it was music, basketball, football or animals, it was embraced with all of his heart. He loved his Colorado Buffaloes Athletics, his San Diego Super Chargers (fully accepting the move to LA). Many will have known his love for the game without knowing him personally by being witness to his "Chargers House" on Main, powder blue and gold. He was a fierce competitor and a two time champ in the beloved Boulder Kinetics Race in the mid 80s. Always the number one fan if in attendance or even at home for events. "If you're going to be there, you might as well be heard." Marc's storytelling was one of a kind. He loved his two boys, granddaughter and animals more than anything and was not shy to talk about them. Marc is survived by his sons, Collin and Connor, his granddaughter Ravae, his half-sister Marie and estranged son Josh. Marc is preceded in death by his brother Sheldon and grandparents Revae(Rudicel) and Cecil Vansickle. Marc was never afraid to tell it how it was. Go Buffs and Bolt Up. Peace.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 8, 2020