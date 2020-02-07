|
Marcella L. Shykula, 78, of Boulder, CO, passed away on February 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Marcy was born on January 7, 1942 in Webster, MA to Edward and Joan (Srocyznski) Lenky. She earned an Associate Degree from Bryant University in 1961. Marcy then moved to Hartford, CT, where she met her husband of 55 years, Tom. They were married November 21, 1964 at St. Joseph's Church in Webster, MA. Marcy worked at the University of Connecticut to support her husband as he completed his graduate degree. They then made the difficult decision together to move across the country to California. There Marcy worked as Administrative Assistant to Dr. Yehezkel Dror of the Rand Corporation and gave birth to their two children, Jeffrey and Jennifer. They moved from California to Albuquerque, NM and settled in Boulder in 1982, where Tom worked at Ball Aerospace for 24 years and they raised their family. Marcy was a sharp thinking, highly organized professional and a blazing fast typist. Throughout her years in Boulder she was an indispensable assistant at the Boulder Psychiatric Institute, Centennial Peaks, the Colorado Institute for Marriage and Family, and The Colorado Building. In 1989, she struck out once again to support her high-school age daughter as she pursued a ballet career, moving with her temporarily to San Francisco and working as an Executive Assistant to the San Francisco Symphony. Marcy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was fiercely committed to her family. She was a determined, selfless person whose family was the center of her life. She made sure that the holidays were a joyful and hopeful time where family traditions were honored. Marcy was politically engaged and always in the know about awards shows, celebrity news and even sports. She was always looking to try new things and take advantage of all Boulder had to offer, and she brightened the days of everyone she came into contact with. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Shykula, her two children Jeffrey Shykula of Longmont, CO and Jennifer Shykula of Brooklyn, NY, and her two grandchildren Tim and Ted. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. There will be a public viewing and remembrance service at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary this Friday, Feb 7 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Marcy will be laid to rest in Green Mountain Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Feb 8.
Published in The Daily Camera from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020