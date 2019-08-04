|
|
Marcene E. de Vall of Boulder, CO passed away, July 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born September 1, 1935 in Fargo, North Dakota. She graduated from Oak Grove High School and continued her education at NDSU in Home Economics. Marcene eloped and married Frank de Vall in February of 1959 and together they raised four children. In 1965 the family moved to Boulder Colorado and she enjoyed skiing and camping with her family. She was a devoted wife and mother, regularly considering her family's needs above her own. She cherished the time she had with her grandchildren, loved playing games, tea parties and crafts. After raising her children, she worked as a retail sales associate for over 25 years at Joslin's, Dillard's and Kohl's. Marcene felt privileged to travel with her husband on his various business trips all over the world. She was an avid seamstress, quilter and creator of numerous photo albums of the family (especially the grandchildren) and her travels. Throughout her life her Christian faith was first and foremost. Marcene is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank, her brother William, her sister Helene, her children Denise (Joel), Mark, Todd & Nanette and her 9 grandchildren. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Full Obituary and thoughts and condolences can be shared at www.RememberingCO.us
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 4, 2019