Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Doerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Doerr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcia Doerr Obituary
Marcia Doerr passed away March 23, 2019 in Longmont CO. She married Dr. Harold (Hal) Doerr and moved to Chicago, IL where she worked for physicists in the Manhattan Project. Later, they settled in Grand Junction, CO where they raised their children. She is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Her daughter, Janis M. Doerr, Colorado Springs CO, son Harold A. Doerr, (Juli), Rapid City, SD, their children Mike (Morgan), Kristen and Kyle (Erin) and daughter Marion K. Mallard, Longmont, CO and her son Harry Lee Alles. She was preceded in death by her husband Hal and daughter Marcia Anne. A longtime traveling companion and friend Lee Phillips also preceded her in death. A memorial service in Grand Junction, Colorado will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.