Marcia (MOE) Lynn Skaro ascended to the heavens on February 2, 2020, after a long fight with Lymphoma. Born to Harry and Jackie Skaro on January 18, 1954, Moe was the oldest of four children. She was preceded in death by her sister Kimberly, and her parents. Moe was an avid athlete, and held a position on the U.S. Nordic ski team for 4 years. She gave herself tirelessly to the Boulder Safe house, and also to the Boulder Humane Society. She was awarded the Jimmy Huega Humanitarian award for contributing her time and efforts in her community of Boulder Colorado. In 2002, Moe was invited to carry the torch through the Streets of Boulder for the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake. Moe was greatly loved by her community of friends in Boulder. Her family wants to express their love and gratitude to the community of Boulder, for embracing Moe and surrounding her with love, support, and endless acts of kindness during her 50 years as a Boulder-rite. Moe is survived by her 4 pets, her brother Steven Skaro of Bogota Columbia, and sister Jackie Skaro McPheeters of Frisco, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews. She gave her heart unconditionally to all those her knew her, and she will never be forgotten. She never gave up on anything or anyone!. Thank you Moe for being our INSPIRATION! A Celebation of Life will be held at the Boulder East Community Center at 12:00 Noon, on February 29th, 2020. Bring your stories and let's "wake" her!
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020