|
|
Margaret Ann Martin, age 94, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Boulder Community Health in Boulder, Colorado, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on August 22, 1924 in Colfax, Iowa to Torsten Albert and Anna Sophie Amelia Pearson. She was the second of four children. Margaret grew up on the family farm in Colfax, and later worked as an executive secretary for the Iowa Power and Light Company. She married James A. Martin Sr. in September 1957, and in 1961 they moved to Boulder, CO where she resided until her death. She was a member of Mountain View Methodist church where she was an active volunteer for many years. She also worked as the secretary and advertising agent for The Weaver's Journal publication. She was an excellent typist and did many typing jobs for friends and family. Most importantly she was a wonderful wife and mother to four children. Survivors include two sons, James Martin Jr (Judy), Boulder CO, and John Martin, Grand Junction, CO; two daughters, Joan Martin, Longmont, CO, and Julie Bunker (Jim), North Platte, NE; a sister, Helen Hadjis (Peter), Highlands Ranch, CO; 8 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Martin Sr, two brothers, Edwin Pearson and Clarence Pearson, and a grandson, Daniel Martin. Margaret was a patient, quiet, humble woman who loved to read, do word puzzles, watch the Colorado Rockies and eat dark chocolate! She will be lovingly missed for her steadfast love for God and her family. Services will be held at Mountain View Methodist Church, 355 Ponca Place, Boulder, CO, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held at the church at 1:00pm immediately preceding the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mt View Cemetery, Boulder, CO. Memorial gifts are suggested to Golden West Manor, 1055 Adams Circle, Boulder, CO 80303 www.gwbou lder.org. Crist Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2019