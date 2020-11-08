1/1
Margaret (Lee) Ellwood
1931 - 2020
Margaret (Lee) Ellwood died peacefully at home September 15th 2020. Lee was born December 20, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ruth and Oscar Birkeness. She lived in Park Ridge, Illinois until she took the train west to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder. She met Bill Ellwood and they were married April 4, 1953. Lee and Bill raised four children in the house they built on the side of the Flagstaff Mountain. Lee was happiest when involved with the family - horse shows, horse pack trips, swim meets, camping, vacations to the deserts of the southwest, and at the family cabin in Eldora. Lee shared her love of nature (saving snakes, birds and butterflies), her sense of humor, and the joy of eating and laughing over a meal with family and friends. Because of Lee, we all marvel at the sight of a monarch butterfly, appreciate any bird or wild creature visiting the yard, and we will always try to save the snake crossing the road. We will miss Lee's quick inquiring mind, her sense of humor, and her deep unconditional love for her family and friends. We are thankful that Lee was able to spend the last month of her life in a home with family and golden retrievers close by her. The family is hoping to have a celebration of Lee's life when it is safe to gather.

Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 8, 2020.
