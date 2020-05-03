Margaret Miner Oviatt-Tucker was born in Huron, South Dakota on May 18, 1923 to Charles and Lucy Miner. Sisters are Frances Miner (Stahly) and Harriet Miner (Brown). She passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 after fighting Alzheimer's disease for many years. She graduated from Huron High School in 1941. She attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota and received her teaching degree at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa in 1945. She married Max Davies Oviatt in 1945. They had five children; Thad Miner (deceased) (Barb), Nancy Caroline (deceased), Dwight Robinson (Rob) (Randi), Charles Peter (deceased) and Melissa Oviatt (Robert Gulley). Max Oviatt died on January 16, 1959 and Margy remarried Albert William Peters in 1961. They combined lively households with the Peters family; John (Steven), Mary Katherine (Kate) and David and Judy Peters and their children Debbie and Terry Peters joined the family. They moved to Brookings, South Dakota and lived there for 6 years. The marriage ended in 1968. Margy completed a Masters in Counseling and Guidance in 1972. She moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota and worked as a guidance counselor. She married Rick Harrison in 1975 and lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They divorced and Margie moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1977. She enjoyed playing bridgeorced and and being a grandmother to her 28 grandchildren; Amy Oviatt, Sarah Oviatt-Jackson (Erik), Emily Brink (deceased), (Ben), Grace Hollingsworth (Joss), Megan Oviatt, Cara Oviatt, Nathan Oviatt (Samantha), Anne Phillips (Jason), Eli Goodman, Joshua Goodman, Daniel Gulley (deceased), Robyn Gulley, William Oviatt-Gulley, Terry, Debbie, Matt Peters and Ted Peters, Niklaus Peters, Micah Peters, Petrika Peters (Ward), Emmiti Tucker, Greta Tucker, Sean Tucker, Ian Tucker Sarah Tucker, Ally Tucker, Clint Shepard, Elijah Shepard and 33 great-grandchildren.She married Virgil Ray Tucker in 1988. His children are Charles Tucker (Heidi), David Tucker (Lisa), Dean Tucker (Kara) and Tracie Shepard (deceased) (Doug). Margie and Virgil enjoyed their retirement in Boulder while gardening, activities with their church, RV trips around the U.S. and especially to Porto Penasco, Mexico. At home they enjoyed Boulder Philharmonic concerts, movies and Margo's piano playing. The date and place of the memorial service is TBD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store