Margie Lou Eicher Hendrick, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1928, in Milford, Nebraska, to Stanley and Ruby Eicher. Margie always spoke fondly of her childhood. She was the youngest of five children and the only girl. She was extremely proud of her four older brothers, Kenneth, Derald, Duane and Robert. Margie graduated from Milford High School in 1946. After marrying in August 1948, she and her husband relocated to Boulder, Colorado. Margie stayed busy as a homemaker raising three children. In later years, she was employed by Boulder Valley School District, where she ended her career as secretary to the Superintendent of the district. As a devout Christian, Margie was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon. She was a sports enthusiast and held season tickets to the University of Colorado's football and basketball programs for many years. Margie, who always had a ready smile for everyone, also enjoyed reading, hiking, sewing, playing tennis, bridge and the piano. She was a fabulous baker always making homemade breads, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies and cookies. Margie was the matriarch and lone survivor of her immediate family. She is survived by son, Dan Hendrick and his wife, Susan, and daughter, Jana Hendrick McCarter. She is also survived by six grandchildren, multiple grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Margie was preceded in death by her first-born son, Blake Hendrick, in 2010. We know that Blake is with her as she goes to be with the Lord. Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die..." John 11: 25-26

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store