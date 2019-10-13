Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Grunz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Grunz


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Grunz Obituary
Marian Edith Luthe Grunz born January 16, 1933, passed peacefully on October 4, 2019. Marian was a resident of Boulder, CO for 52 years and the devoted wife of Richard Harold Grunz for 66 years. Marian served in the Boulder Valley School District administration for over 25 years. Marian adored her family. She was the beloved mother of daughters Michelle Grunz Martin and Roxanne (Keri) Grunz Carson. She felt privileged to be a significant part of the upbringing and lives of her six grandchildren: Steven (Marie) Short, Lauren Martin, Matthew (Larissa) Short, Chase Martin, Thomas (Danielle) Short, Andrew James Carson, and three cherished great grandchildren. A private family service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may bemade in memory of Marian to Tru Community Care of Boulder at: www.trucare.org/product/donation/
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now