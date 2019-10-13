|
Marian Edith Luthe Grunz born January 16, 1933, passed peacefully on October 4, 2019. Marian was a resident of Boulder, CO for 52 years and the devoted wife of Richard Harold Grunz for 66 years. Marian served in the Boulder Valley School District administration for over 25 years. Marian adored her family. She was the beloved mother of daughters Michelle Grunz Martin and Roxanne (Keri) Grunz Carson. She felt privileged to be a significant part of the upbringing and lives of her six grandchildren: Steven (Marie) Short, Lauren Martin, Matthew (Larissa) Short, Chase Martin, Thomas (Danielle) Short, Andrew James Carson, and three cherished great grandchildren. A private family service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may bemade in memory of Marian to Tru Community Care of Boulder at: www.trucare.org/product/donation/
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 13, 2019