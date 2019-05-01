Home

First Congregational Church
1128 Pine St
Boulder, CO 80302
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Boulder
James Robert "Bob" Hamm, a resident of Sunrise of Boulder, died Feb. 17, 2019. He was 98 years old. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Boulder on May 4 at 11 a.m, with a reception to follow. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to any of the following organizations he supported, "In Memory of James Robert Hamm": First Congregational Church of Boulder, 1128 Pine St, Boulder, CO 80302 Arbor Day Foundation Charitable Service Trust
Published in The Daily Camera on May 1, 2019
