Marian Flatt Schultz departed to Heaven on April 6, 2020, having lived a life full of love and giving. She was born in Denver, Colorado and always prized being a native of Colorado, a state she loved and which was her home for most of her life. She grew up mostly in Boulder, Colorado with her parents, Halfdan Jensen Flatt and Grace Winner, brother, Jim, and sister, Sandra, in a loving home on 18th and Spruce. She graduated early from Boulder High School, and attended and worked at the University of Colorado. Marian met her husband, David Tuthill, at First Presbyterian Church and they had three children, David Jr., Terri and Tim. Later in life she met and married Derwen "Rip" Schultz, to whom she was married until he passed. Marian spent many years working in the Computer and Data Processing Department at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Many of her beloved and lifelong friendships were developed there, too many to fully identify, but who were a large part of her life. She was able to see many of these friends and also her growing up friends and family at her 90th birthday party held at the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse outside along Boulder Creek in 2017. This was our celebration of her life where she was able to meet with and enjoy many from near and far. When asked about which of the three kinds of cake options she would prefer, her response was a classic, "All of them, of course!" Marian, or "Mimi" to many of her friends and family, or "Gracum" or "Grandma" to her grand and great-grandchildren, was a dreamer, a lover of people and an artist. She was generous, kind, thoughtful and giving. She loved parties, good food, buying presents, talking with friends and family, traveling in the U.S. and Europe and seeing the best in people. Marian loved red hair, her red sports car, dying Easter eggs, her Norwegian heritage from her father, making her "First Place at the State Fair" pecan and dinner rolls, eating mashed potatoes and gravy, spending time in her beloved Rocky Mountains, and doing things for others. Marian's family is grateful to her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Mike Hussie, with whom she lived for many years, for Abby Wade who took care of her for several years, and to the Mary Sandoe House in Boulder where she spent her final days. Her family will have a private ceremony this summer to spread her ashes in her beloved mountains. In lieu of flowers we encourage donations to favorite charities.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 19, 2020