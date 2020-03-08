|
On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Marian Alice Walker, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 92. Marian was born on October 26, 1927, in Sedgwick, Colorado, to Dean Russell and Alice Eva (Boone) Bishop. She graduated from Idaho Springs High School in 1945 and continued her education at Colorado State College of Education. She taught school in rural eastern Colorado. Marian married Richard Walker on September 2, 1949, in Denver, Colorado at Grace Baptist Church. Marian had four children: Ken, Mike, Susan and Barbara. The family moved with Richard's job to Idaho Falls and San Diego finally settling in Lakewood, Colorado. Marian worked more than full-time raising her children and doing volunteer work. Eventually, the children grew, left the house, and had families of their own. Richard retired in 1989 at which time he and Marian moved to Boulder. Marian is preceded in death by her mother, Alice; father, Dean; and brother, Edward. She is survived by her husband, Richard, sons Ken (Phyllis) and Mike (Lisette), daughters Susan and Barbara (Eric), six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Niwot United Methodist Church, 7405 Lookout Rd., Longmont. Reception following.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 8, 2020