|
|
Marilyn Mitchell Ruzicka, of Denver, Colorado passed away on March 25, 2020. She was 85. Marilyn was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 10, 1935 to Donald Hadsell and Emerald Keyes Mitchell. She graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1952. She enjoyed keeping touch with her classmates and attending reunions throughout her life. In 1956 Marilyn graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BA in English, Journalism. Marilyn and her first husband, Robert W. Severs, lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado from 1961 through 1974. In addition to raising their three children, Marilyn was active in Camp Fire Girls, Pi Beta Phi, and Junior League of Colorado Springs. Marilyn and Robert divorced, and she relocated to Glenwood Springs, Colorado in 1975. There she enjoyed a position as event and front desk manager for the Hotel Colorado. While in Glenwood, mutual friends introduced Marilyn to Thomas Stephen Ruzicka of Tinton Falls, New Jersey. They married in 1979, living in Westport, Connecticut; Tinton Falls; and Boulder and Louisville, Colorado. In their 35 years of marriage Tom and Marilyn enjoyed traveling, participating in mushroom forays, and gathering with family and friends. In Boulder, Marilyn volunteered extensively with the Pi Beta Phi chapter of the University of Colorado, and helped Tom manage his consultant business in corporate design. She was a devout fan of the Nebraska Huskers and Denver Broncos football teams. Marilyn also enjoyed nature, music, and fine art, especially pottery. Sundays often were devoted to solving the New York Times crossword puzzle with Tom's help. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; her brother Donald Edward Mitchell and her sister, Genene Mitchell Grimm Simpson. She is survived by her three children, Dayna Severs, of Aurora, Colorado; Clare (Joe) Lewis of Denver; and Scott (Julie Bartlett) Severs of Longmont, Colorado. She is also survived by stepchildren Karen (Henry) Luce, of Flanders, New Jersey; Steve (Molly) Ruzicka, of Aptos, California; and Paul (Melissa) Ruzicka, of Aurora. Grandchildren: Paul (Jacy) Luce, Stephen (Lizzy) Luce, Matthew Morgan, Janay Ruzicka, Laura Ruzicka, and Jade Ruzicka. Great grandchildren: Taryn Luce and Stephen Luce. A private memorial service will be held with family in Marilyn's beloved mountains at a future date. Her family wishes to especially thank Rosemark at Mayfair Park and Encompass Health Hospice for their dedicated care for Marilyn in her final years and days.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 1, 2020