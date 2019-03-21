|
|
Marion Eleanor Hopper died March 17, 2019 from Hodgkin's lymphoma in Louisville, Colorado. She was 87. Marion was born Nov. 20, 1931 in Paterson, N.J., the daughter of James Ralph Crews and Emma Lena (Ulmer) Crews. She graduated from Totowa Memorial High School in Totowa, N.J. and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree from Douglass College at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J. After graduation, Marion taught high-school home economics in Paterson and worked as an instructor at an Arthur Murray dance studio by night. She met her first husband, Raymund M. Haddock, at the studio, and they married on Feb. 21, 1956 in Paterson. At the end of the 1956 school year, they headed west. They planned to settle in Marin County, Calif., but made it only as far as Boulder, where they would raise their two children, Kathy and Steve, and live for the rest of their lives. They divorced in 1972. In Boulder, Marion worked as an office assistant for John Ostenberg, DDS, from 1972-1982, and was a volunteer at Boulder Community Hospital for 34 years. On Jan. 20, 1982 she married Richard Ellis (Dick) Hopper in Boulder at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church. Besides her volunteer work, Marion was active in Jaycee Jems, First Presbyterian Church and PEO, the women-focused Philanthropic Educational Organization. Marion was an upbeat and fun-loving person with many friends in a variety of circles. She loved to golf and travel, but most of all she loved her children and stepchildren and cherished her role as Gramma. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen E. Haddock of Broomfield; son Stephen R.M. Haddock and his wife Lani, of Monte Sereno, Calif.; stepdaughter Christy Hopper of Midland, Mich.; stepson Buck Hopper and his wife Connie of Erie, Colo.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Marion was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick Hopper; former husband, Ray Haddock; a brother, James Ralph Crews; and a sister, Evelyn Baker. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23 in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 1820 15th St. in Boulder. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian at fpcboulder.org or the address above; at lls.org or 3 International Drive, Suite 200 Rye Brook, NY 10573; or the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org or 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 21, 2019