Marion "Andreas" Grimm, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2018, in Louisville, Colorado. Andreas was born July 8, 1930 in Lubliniec, Poland to Jan and Maria Grimm (Warzecha.) Andreas earned his BS Physics from Copernicus University, Torun, Poland and MS Optical Engineering, from Polytechnic University, Breslau, Poland. He continued his post graduate studies at the Institute d'Optique in Paris, France. Andreas was the holder of four patents and numerous technical invention disclosures. Andreas started his career as an optical engineer with IBM in Sindelfingen, Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1964 and continued to work for IBM for 16 years. After IBM, Andreas worked for another 35 years, including time with Storage Technology, Verbatim/Kodak and 25 years at HR Block. His strong work ethic and desire to keep his mind engaged motivated him to work continually until age 86. Andreas spoke five languages, loved to travel and was fascinated by history and quantum physics. He loved the outdoors, hiking, reading, gardening and music. Andreas is survived by; daughter Katja Maria Christensen; son Jan Thomas Andreas Grimm; daughter-in-law Lynda Grimm; sister Brygida Grimm, brother Henryk Grimm; granddaughters Lindsey Grimm and Sarah Grimm; grandson Peter Grimm; nieces Magdalena Grimm-Kostka, Maria Grimm and Joanna Chylicka. Andreas was preceded in death by his brother Stefan Grimm. Andreas's life was a blessing, his memory a treasure. He is loved beyond words and will be missed deeply. A kind and generous heart stopped; his hardworking hands and mind finally at rest. It broke our hearts to see you go. May you be at peace and embraced in eternity by your beloved family, Katja, Jan, Lynda, Lindsey, Peter and Sarah. A funeral mass will take place on July 25, 2019 at 3:00pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Boulder, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Andreas Grimm to TRU Community Care Hospice, by sending checks to 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO,80026, or contributions can be made on line at trucare.org/donate. Arrangements under the direction of Crist Mortuary, Boulder, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 21, 2019