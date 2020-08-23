Marjorie A. Laman passed away peacefully in her home in Lafayette Colorado July 6 th, 2020. She was born in Litchfield, Pennsylvania on September 24, 1927. She moved from Wappinger Falls, New York to Boulder Colorado in 1966. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Steenburg and is survived by her two daughters Corky (Grant) Wilcox and Irene Jans. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Frank Schultz (Karissa) and Amy Jordon (John) and four great grandchildren, Megan and Zach Schultz and Kaylee and Matthew Krininger. She enjoyed working for IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York and Boulder as well as many activities including tennis and volleyball in her earlier years. She was also an avid Bronco and Colorado Rockes fan! She is missed by her family and requested a private family celebration of her life.

