Marjorie Trynosky, age 92, passed away peacefully December 28, 2019, due to congestive heart failure at Sunrise at Flatirons in Broomfield. She was born February 11, 1927, in Grove City, Pennsylvania to William and Goldie Pizer, then raised by her aunt and uncle, Harriet and Cameron Wiseman. After lighting her first, and only, cigarette she attracted, then later married, the love of her life, Michael Trynosky in September of 1950. Marge was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her children and was always there to listen to their victories and their struggles. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a warm and loving personality and always made people around her welcome. She was at her happiest when she was humming a song while baking bread, or making cookies and pies. She spoiled her family by allowing pie for breakfast. Friends learned what the best baking days were and managed to drop in to say hello. Her need to sew clothes during the Depression grew into a love for making quilts. Over forty-bed quilts adorn beds in her family, each one telling the history of quilts over the past fifty years. She always made sure each quilt had one mistake telling people that "only God is perfect." Marge was overjoyed when the first quilt she entered into a contest won an Honorable Mention ribbon for the consistency of her hand quilting. Marge is survived by her husband, Mike; her three children Jeff Trynosky, Steve Trynosky and his wife Judy, and Jody Cefola; and her three grandchildren, Michael Trynosky, Tanya Riddle and her husband Ryan, and Heidi Kizer and her husband Justin. All who loved her dearly and will never forget her charm, grace, and undying love and caring for them. In lieu of a service, the family asks you to visit Mike at Sunrise at Flatirons at 400 Summit Boulevard in Broomfield to have your own private celebration of Marge's life with him. Bring along your memories, and don't forget a good joke.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 1, 2020