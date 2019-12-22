|
Marjory Jean "Dee" Knutson was born on December 21, 1923 in Windom, Minnesota, the daughter of Claude and Ruby Mead. Dee grew up during the great depression along with her four sisters on a farm where values of hard work and a conservative nature followed her throughout her life. She graduated at the head of her class high school class and went on to attend Mankato State Teachers College (now MSU Mankato). Upon graduation she taught in one of the last one room rural school houses in America. In 1944 Dee joined the war department as a Morse Code operator in New York City, something she was quite proud of. Dee married Ray Knutson in October of 1945. She and Ray had five children; Gary, Jane, Steve, Jon, and Susan. After living in South Dakota, Ray and Dee moved the family to Boulder Colorado in October 1959. Seeking an adventure in life, they decided to then move the family to Germany in August of 1962 where Ray sold insurance to military troops. After three years of civilian life, and travel throughout Europe, the family moved home to Boulder in 1965. Dee created the most amazing home for her family throughout the years, as well as for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family for her fierce defense and promotion of her children and grandchildren. Her encouragement has been important in any success they have had. Over the years Dee enjoyed many bridge clubs with her close friends. Ray and Dee traveled extensively and enjoyed many adventures together later in life. Ray preceded Dee in death in December, 2014. She is survived by her five children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with her sister Jan. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Any donations can be made to the Boy Scouts of America. The family wishes to thank TRU Hospice for all their kind help.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 22, 2019