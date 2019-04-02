|
Mark Allen Armbrust of Boulder died March 9th, 2019 at Presby- terian St. Luke's Hospital in Denver following a four-month illness. Born February 24, 1957 in Indianapolis, IN, Mark was the son of Dr. Earl N. and Janet (Ket- chum) Armbrust. He had lived in Boulder since 1963, graduating from Boulder High School and studying engineering at C.U. He was an Eagle Scout and sang many years with the Boulder Timber- liners. Mark's career took him from the Byte Shop to NBI to Forefront, Inc. He was a teacher, friend, and engineering consultant to colleagues around the world. Survivors include his mother, Janet, and her husband Philip Gurr of Kalispell, MT; four brothers, Scott (Lynette) Armbrust of Littleton, CO; Paul (Julie) Armbrust of Redmond, WA; Craig (Julie) Armbrust of Eugene, OR; and Bruce (Laurel) Armbrust of Gardnerville, NV; two nieces and six nephews. His father died in 2000. Also surviving are Mark's dearest friends; Dr. Dick and Peggy Taylor of Erie, CO, the Taylor children and grandchildren. A celebration of Mark's life will be held on the shore of Moraine Lake when weather allows.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 2, 2019