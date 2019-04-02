Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Armbrust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Allen Armbrust


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Allen Armbrust Obituary
Mark Allen Armbrust of Boulder died March 9th, 2019 at Presby- terian St. Luke's Hospital in Denver following a four-month illness. Born February 24, 1957 in Indianapolis, IN, Mark was the son of Dr. Earl N. and Janet (Ket- chum) Armbrust. He had lived in Boulder since 1963, graduating from Boulder High School and studying engineering at C.U. He was an Eagle Scout and sang many years with the Boulder Timber- liners. Mark's career took him from the Byte Shop to NBI to Forefront, Inc. He was a teacher, friend, and engineering consultant to colleagues around the world. Survivors include his mother, Janet, and her husband Philip Gurr of Kalispell, MT; four brothers, Scott (Lynette) Armbrust of Littleton, CO; Paul (Julie) Armbrust of Redmond, WA; Craig (Julie) Armbrust of Eugene, OR; and Bruce (Laurel) Armbrust of Gardnerville, NV; two nieces and six nephews. His father died in 2000. Also surviving are Mark's dearest friends; Dr. Dick and Peggy Taylor of Erie, CO, the Taylor children and grandchildren. A celebration of Mark's life will be held on the shore of Moraine Lake when weather allows.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.