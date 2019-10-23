Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Coffey


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Coffey Obituary
Mark William Coffey, 61, of Boulder, Colorado, died October 17, 2019. He was born October 24, 1957 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of William D. and Patricia A. (Morgan) Coffey. He was raised in Nebraska and Iowa and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. He earned a PhD in mathematics from the New York University Courant Institute of Mathematics and a PhD in physics from Iowa State University. His research areas included theoretical physics and applied mathematics. He worked for IBM, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the University of Colorado, and Colorado School of Mines. He was an amateur geologist who loved to hike, and he climbed many 14,000-foot mountains in the Colorado Rockies. He is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his brother Milo, of Ft. Dodge, Iowa, and his sister, Laurel Crusinberry, of Lincoln, Nebraska. A memorial service is planned for 11 am on Thursday, October 24, at Crist Mortuary chapel, 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, CO. He will be laid to rest on the prairie at Deaver Cemetery, Stamford, NE. Graveside service at noon on Friday, October 25. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation (ctf.org) for research on neurofibromatosis.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now