Mark William Coffey, 61, of Boulder, Colorado, died October 17, 2019. He was born October 24, 1957 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of William D. and Patricia A. (Morgan) Coffey. He was raised in Nebraska and Iowa and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. He earned a PhD in mathematics from the New York University Courant Institute of Mathematics and a PhD in physics from Iowa State University. His research areas included theoretical physics and applied mathematics. He worked for IBM, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the University of Colorado, and Colorado School of Mines. He was an amateur geologist who loved to hike, and he climbed many 14,000-foot mountains in the Colorado Rockies. He is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his brother Milo, of Ft. Dodge, Iowa, and his sister, Laurel Crusinberry, of Lincoln, Nebraska. A memorial service is planned for 11 am on Thursday, October 24, at Crist Mortuary chapel, 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, CO. He will be laid to rest on the prairie at Deaver Cemetery, Stamford, NE. Graveside service at noon on Friday, October 25. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation (ctf.org) for research on neurofibromatosis.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 23, 2019