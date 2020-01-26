|
|
Mark Daniel Roth, 51, formerly of Boulder, passed away December 28, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mark was born April 11, 1968 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Jeanne and Ruben Roth. He moved with his family to Colorado in 1970. Mark graduated from Boulder High School in 1987 and attended Colorado Aero Tech studying aviation mechanics where he earned an FAA Airframe and Power Plant License. He served in the United States Navy from 1988 to 1992 and was honorably discharged. Mark was a helicopter mechanic, working for Petroleum Helicopters, Inc.; first in Lafayette, Louisiana and then transferring to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he was the lead mechanic for PHI Air Medical. He received his first communion at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Longmont. Mark was a member of the Boulder Rural Fire Department from 1993 to 1996. He enjoyed collecting eagle memorabilia, baseball cards, coins and participating in shooting sports. Mark is survived by his mother Jeanne Lewarchick, brother Mike Roth and his wife Sherry and father, Ruben Roth. He is preceded in death by his Stepfather, Robert Lewarchick and grandparents. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501 Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 26, 2020