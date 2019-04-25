|
Mark Steven Edlin passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 in Boulder on Tuesday April 16. 2019. Mark was born in Durham, NC, grew up in Dallas but from the age of 3 loved Colorado as his home. He was a 1996 graduate of CU and forever loved being part of the Boulder area. He fell in love with the most awesome Laura Medice and they were married on 7/5/08. Mark is survived by his wife Laura, children Rowan and Keira, brothers Scott and Matthew, parents John and Mailand, uncle and auntFrank and Carol and cousin Laura Zann. A memorial service will be held on Monday April 29 at 4 at First Congregational Church 1128 Pine St, Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 25, 2019