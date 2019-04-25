Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
For more information about
Mark Edlin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
First Congregational Church
1128 Pine St
Boulder, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Edlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Edlin


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Edlin Obituary
Mark Steven Edlin passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 in Boulder on Tuesday April 16. 2019. Mark was born in Durham, NC, grew up in Dallas but from the age of 3 loved Colorado as his home. He was a 1996 graduate of CU and forever loved being part of the Boulder area. He fell in love with the most awesome Laura Medice and they were married on 7/5/08. Mark is survived by his wife Laura, children Rowan and Keira, brothers Scott and Matthew, parents John and Mailand, uncle and auntFrank and Carol and cousin Laura Zann. A memorial service will be held on Monday April 29 at 4 at First Congregational Church 1128 Pine St, Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now