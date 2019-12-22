|
Mark W. Hindman suffered a stroke Nov. 30, 2019, which left him paralyzed. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colorado. He will be dearly missed. Mark was born March 6, 1958, in Watertown, South Dakota. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and later with a Master's degree. He spent most of his career in Colorado as an engineer and problem solver in several fields including Aerospace and Medical Technology. He loved skiing and had a passion for cycling and bicycle mechanics, and built several custom electric bikes. He was devoted to family and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Robin Roe Hindman, three sons, Bryn (Kirstin) Hindman, Sam (Cathleen) Hindman, Ross (Mari) Hindman, one grandson, four granddaughters, and two sisters, Laurel Shoecraft and Susan Dornbusch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marian Hindman, and brother, Oren Hindman. At Mark's request, no service will be held, although friends and coworkers plan to raise a glass in his honor. In lieu of sending flowers, donations in Mark's memory can be made to Imagine! in Lafayette.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 22, 2019