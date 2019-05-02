Home

Marley Joy Prusmack

Marley Joy Prusmack Obituary
Marley Joy Prusmack, sweet 16, passed away peacefully in her mama's arms from natural causes on April 25, 2019. Marley was and will forever be loved and remembered as a kind, creative, funny, thoughtful and compassionate soul. She loved animals, music, art, fashion, drag queens, make up and her family and friends very much. Marley was not a fan of school. In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider making a small donation to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley in her memory. A private tribute will be held later this year in Santa Cruz, California. Rest in Peace and Power, MJP, our skinniest iconic legend queen angel. Fly free, baby bird.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 2, 2019
