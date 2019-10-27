|
Martha Lillian Gibb (Glock) died October 17, 2019, at Frasier Meadows Assisted Living Community in Boulder, Colorado of natural causes. Martha was born October 11, 1934 at home on the John Wesley Glock Farm in Butler County Nebraska to Lydia Martha Ebinger Glock and John Wesley Glock, the fourth of four Children. Martha graduated from David City High School, with honors in June 1952. She studied Education and Home Economics at the University of Nebraska Lincoln and earned a degree in 1956. Martha married her high school sweet heart, Verone C. Gibb, in, 1956. They had three children - Eric, Amy and Bryan and six grandchildren. Martha taught school in the Nebraska and California public schools for many years, and taught college courses in Child Development at the California State University San Luis Obispo. Martha and her family travelled the world, living in Hong Kong and Japan for a number of years. Her passion for travel and cultural exchange enriched her life to the end. For more information please see her long form obituary on Legacy.com.
