1/1
Martin Anderson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Elizabeth (Girmann) Anderson, formerly of Boulder, died on August 29, 2020, in Longmont, Colorado. Annette was born August 4, 1927 in Ogallala, Nebraska to Charles and Hildegard (Sack) Girmann. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, George Martin Anderson; her sister Caroline Brooker; and her parents. Annette is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Michael (Susan) Anderson of Longmont, Colorado, Philip (Debbie) Anderson of Broomfield, Colorado and Martin (Rebecca) Anderson of Castle Rock, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Greg Anderson, Richard Anderson, Tianna Palmer, Tia Gerdsen, Justin Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Caitlyn Anderson; and nine Great-Grandchildren. Annette graduated with a degree in Journalism in 1947 from the Colorado Women's College. She worked for the Boulder County School District for many years in the Superintendent's Office, and before that as a travel agent, and supported her husband, George, with the family-owned Anderson Drug stores in Boulder. She was a devout Christian who loved and valued her family, music, the mountains, and nature. She was active in the community and her church and loved traveling with her husband, George, and their friends. Annette was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette's memory and in honor of her granddaughter, Tianna, can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org/give-today. Expressions of sympathy and special messages may be shared on Crist Mortuary's website under Annette's name at www.Cristmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
3034424411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crist Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved