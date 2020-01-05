|
Martin Blackwell Stringfellow died on December 20, 2019. Martin was born on August 31, 1951 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jane Hodges and Earl Martin Stringfellow. Martin was 68 years old. Martin was a loving husband. He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Lisa Hunnicutt. Lisa and Martin met in Bequia, part of the country of Saint Vincent in the Islands of the Grenadines. Bequia means "island of the clouds" in ancient Arawak, and after they met Martin and Lisa lived on a cloud of happiness every day of their 12 years together. Martin told everyone that the moment he met Lisa that he knew she was an angel who came into his life to provide eternal happiness. They lived happily together for 12 years in Boulder, Colorado; Bequia, St. Vincent; and Kremmling, Colorado. Martin was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his sons Westley Martin Stringfellow and Matthew Blackwell Stringfellow. West and Matt are both entrepreneurs. West was Target's first Entrepreneur in Residence and led innovation for Target, PayPal, Visa, Rosetta Stone and several startups. He was also a Senior Product Manager at Amazon. Matt is a world-record holding pilot and family man. Matt is also a world-class entrepreneur, having founded SolJets - a private jet brokerage. Matt is married to the love of his life: Pineapple Bell Stringfellow and has 2 beautiful children: Leah Belle Stringfellow and Chaplin Blackwell Stringfellow. Both West and Matt are located in Chicago, Illinois. Martin was the patriarch of the Stringfellow clan. He is survived by his siblings: Joy Lucille Stringfellow (Larry Thrasher), Edward Tynes Stringfellow ("Tynes") and Jack Blackwell Stringfellow. His sister and best friend, Paula Stringfellow Ford, passed away on April 6, 2013. Martin also leaves behind his mother and best friend: Jane Hodges. Jane is the matriarch of the Stringfellow clan. Martin loved his family more than anything in this world. It was his first priority every day of his life. Martin was a lifetime entrepreneur, having built and led Martin B. Stringfellow Associates, a world-renowned FF&E contractor responsible for furnishing thousands of hotels. He was revered in his industry for his honest, ethical approach to business and as in his family life, he was beloved by all who knew him in the field. Martin died while driving to his dream home in the mountains that he had just finished. He was driving to his wedding ceremony to the love of his life: Lisa Hunnicutt. He died in a snow covered canyon next to a whitewater river - the area he loved so much. He died in the car he loved listening to the music he loved. He died with his heart filled with love for the upcoming wedding to the person who made him happiest in this life. He died with the echoes of love and excitement shared by all those who loved him and Lisa still ringing in his ears. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to this Go Fund Me. All funds received will be split between a lung-cancer foundation to honor Martin's sister Paula and a foundation that supports the Colorado State Troopers who so diligently investigated Martin's untimely death. https://www.gofundme. com/f/martin-b-stringfellow-memorial-fund The family asks for your patience as we work through the tragic and untimely loss of our father, brother, sister and son. The service, celebration and memorial are private.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 5, 2020