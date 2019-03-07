|
|
Martin Fritter was an awesome father to many including his firstborn son Malcolm and six stepchildren Richard, Ruth, Evan, Michael, Rishone, and Arthur. Martin's influence as a father will live on through the lives of the family he so graciously loved, provided for and showed up for. A longtime resident of Boulder, Martin touched the lives of many people young and old. Martin's gift of music has been deeply appreciated for decades in Boulder and his piano playing will never be forgotten! He was a voracious reader and enjoyed sharing his finds with friends. He was also a gifted photographer, capturing so many of life's special moments of family, friends and strangers, whose impressions will forever be etched in our hearts. Martin had a clever sense of humor that made countless people laugh and reflect on life. Such a kind and loving man, Martin will be held and remembered in the hearts of all he touched! Please visit www.cristmortuary.com for service details.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 7, 2019