Martin "Marty" Yelen was born on February 21, 1928 in New York, New York to parents Louis Yelen and Mollie Posner. He was 92 when he passed away peacefully in his sleep, on April 14, 2020 and was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Janice Yelen, his son, Robert Yelen, and his brother, Irving Yelen. Martin Yelen resided in the state of New York before moving to Miami, Florida in 1945. He married in 1950 before embarking on his illustrious law career as a partner at Yelen & Yelen, P.A., co-founded with his brother in 1955. Today, Yelen & Yelen, P.A. continues to practice as a law firm in the same location on Ponce de Leon Boulevard. In addition to Martin's successful law career, he served with distinction as President of the Dade County League of Cities, Inc., later joining as a member of their Board of Directors. Martin was elected Mayor of the City of West Miami from 1980-1982 and diligently served as a City Councilman for 30 years. During that time, he also served on the Miami-Dade and Monroe County chapters of the National Safety Council. In honor of the Yelen family's commitment to public service and the community, the city of West Miami dedicated SW 62nd Ave in West Miami, Florida as "Yelen Boulevard" and presented Martin with the "Key to Dade County" on December 8, 1984. On October 12, 1985 the Florida League of Cities recognized Martin as the "E. Harris Drew Municipal Official of the Year" while serving as Vice Mayor of West Miami, in recognition of over 27 years of service to the community. He is survived by his son, Bruce Yelen, Daughter-in-Law Ana Yelen, his two grandchildren Elizabeth Yelen and Natalie Fauble, and his great-grandchild, Norah Fauble. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Healing Warriors Program in his memory, a charity started by his family that Martin actively supported until his passing.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 17, 2020